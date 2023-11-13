Syracuse women’s basketball: Weekly TNIAAM Awards and ACC Update for November 13th

As expected, coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (2-0) shot out of the gate and remains undefeated after one week of action in the 2023-2024 season.

Similar to last season, we’re bringing back our weekly updates to bring you up to speed on what’s going on with Syracuse and the rest of the ACC women’s basketball world. And of course, with that also means the return of our weekly “TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week.”

Let’s jump right into this week’s recap. Here’s what you need to know:

The Orange this week and next week

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Sunday, November 12.

Syracuse extended its win streak to three* games this week coming off the team’s lone exhibition game, a comfortable 24-points home win over the The College of Saint Rose.

Legette-Jack got the strong start she wanted for the Orange and then some. Syracuse took care of business in a season-opening 75-41 win over Lafayette before handily defeating Central Connecticut in a 101-53 blowout.

Similar to Syracuse’s non-conference slate (up to this point), Legette-Jack and the Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome to face Coppin State on Wednesday night. After that, Syracuse faces one of its toughest tests all year: a road battle versus the #14 Maryland Terrapins on Sunday.

The TNIAAM Orange Player of the Week

This week’s winner: Dyaisha Fair

In typical fashion, this week’s decision for the Orange’s player of the week happens to be an incredibly tough decision. Five Syracuse players (Dyaisha Fair, Kyra Wood, Alyssa Latham, Sophie Burrows and Alaina Rice) all averaged north of double-figures in points this week while contributing in other areas.

Ultimately, Fair takes this week’s nod by a hair. She’s averaged 22.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in only 29.5 minutes per game. Her average points per game was nine points higher than second place (Wood). She’s also not only been productive, but was ridiculously efficient this week: 16/31 (52%) on field goals, 8/15 (53%) on threes and a perfect 5/5 from the foul line.

TNIAAM Player of the Week tracker: Dyaisha Fair x1

ACC power rankings and a look around the conference

Note: All team records include games from up to and including Sunday, November 12.

Syracuse joins Clemson, Duke, Florida State and Georgia Tech as the only five ACC teams to sit at 2-0 after week one action was all said and done.

The biggest story from the past week were early-season losses for two of the ACC’s top teams entering this season: #8 Virginia Tech and #10 Notre Dame. The Hokies trounced High Point before dealing with a four-point home loss to #3 Iowa, while the Fighting Irish were embarrassed 100-71 against #6 South Carolina.

On the other hand, unranked NC State pulled off a double-digit point upset over #2 UConn — earning itself a high-quality resume win incredibly early into the year and disrupting the hierarchy of the ACC early.

Here are the latest standings in the ACC:

Updated 2023-2024 ACC Women’s Basketball Standings ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Preseason Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record ACC Team Current Conference Ranking Preseason Conference Ranking Conf. Record Overall Record Clemson 1 11 N/A 3-0 Duke T-2 7 N/A 2-0 Florida State T-2 5 N/A 2-0 Georgia Tech. T-2 12 N/A 2-0 Louisville T-2 4 N/A 2-0 NC State T-2 8 N/A 2-0 Syracuse T-2 9 N/A 2-0 Miami T-2 6 N/A 2-0 North Carolina T-2 3 N/A 2-0 Virginia T-2 10 N/A 2-0 Boston College 11 13 N/A 2-1 Pittsburgh T-12 15 N/A 1-1 Virginia Tech. T-12 1 N/A 1-1 Wake Forest T-12 14 N/A 1-1 Notre Dame T-12 2 N/A 1-1

Heading into the weekend, here are some games to watch for this week with the ACC programs: