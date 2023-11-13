Syracuse Orange men’s basketball 23-24 player profiles: William Patterson

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class: William Patterson

Position: Center

Class: Freshman

Vitals: 7’2”, 220 lbs.

Stats (2022-23): For his senior year, Patterson transferred to The Patrick School in New Jersey, Prior to that he played for New Heights and Bishop Walsh High School, which played in the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference.

Syracuse was Paterson’s preferred choice, despite attracting interest from two Big 12 Conference teams - Oklahoma State and TCU. Ranked as a three-star prospect by both On3 and Rivals, Patterson is considered the 33rd best in the nation and 10th best in New York State by On3.

Strengths/Weaknesses: While Patterson may require some development offensively, he possesses the necessary skills to excel as a rim protector and rebounder in the ACC. Continuing to develop new moves, he shows promise as a post-scorer due to his size and agility. Right now, he has decent mid-range shooting abilities; with additional moves at his disposal while operating closer to the hoop, however, this ability could become significantly more threatening. Essentially, Syracuse welcomes an untapped 7-foot-2 resource capable of transforming defensive play while molding him into an offensive dynamo over time.

Ceiling: Patterson’s height and length can make him a key player in Coach Autry’s man-to-man defense. For his size, he displays remarkable agility while guarding the paint. As an assertive center with immense potential, Patterson excels at defending the rim and grabbing rebounds, while further advancing his low post-scoring abilities.

Floor: As a shot blocker and rebounder, Patterson’s potential is evident. With the program’s guidance, it is anticipated that his offensive skills will improve as he grows and advances in his career.

Let’s get a good look at ya: