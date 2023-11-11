Syracuse football: game thread vs Pitt Panthers

The Syracuse Orange (4-5, 0-5) are back home at Yankee Stadium as they welcome the Pitt Panthers (2-7, 1-4) with kickoff scheduled at 3:30 on the ACC Network.
Will Syracuse get their first ACC win of the season and stop this losing streak? Will Pitt do the usual Pitt things and beat the Orange? Can either of these teams score more than 20 points?
Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:
- Christian also has all the info on how to watch this game of former Big East rivals
- Dom has the weekly Duke’s Mayo bowl watch and can the Orange salvage Fenway Bowl hopes with a win in the Bronx
- Max looked at the
- We tell you what are watching for in today’s game
- Syracuse vs Pitt predictions
- Fake Nunes breaks down the match-up that only Sickos could love
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
Loading comments...