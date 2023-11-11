Syracuse cross-country: Women win Northeast Regional will join men’s squad at NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange cross-country teams have both qualified for next weekend’s NCAA Championships at Virginia, but it didn’t go as many expected.

Syracuse’s women entered Friday’s meet needing a strong performance to get back into the field. They left nothing to chance as the Orange won the Northeast Regional with a score of 98 points to hold off surprise 2nd-place squad Boston College. Savannah Roark led the way with a 6th place finish covering the 6k course in 19:59. She was followed by Rylie Lusk (16th in 20:16), Madison Neuner (19th in 20:23), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (22nd in 20:27) and Olivia Joly (35th in 20:40).

The Orange will hope to improve on last season’s 23rd place finish and the last two meets should give them confidence heading into the championship meet.

YOUR NCAA NORTHEAST REGION CHAMPS!! pic.twitter.com/8zCjrED40P — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) November 10, 2023

The Syracuse men were expected to grab one of the two automatic qualifiers, but without Paul O’Donnell the Orange finished 3rd behind Iona and Harvard. They should have the first at-large spot when those are officially announced and hopefully O’Donnell is able to run next weekend as Syracuse contends for a top-five spot.

Perry Mackinnon was 4th in 29:43. He was followed by Sam Lawler (12th in 29:57), Alex Comerford (17th in 30:06), Silas Derfel (23rd in 30:11), and Nathan Lawler (40th in 30:28). In addition to missing O’Donnell, Syracuse was also without Assaf Harari, but Derfel made the most of his opportunity, turning in his best performance in an important spot.

Both teams will be in action next Saturday. The women’s 6k race starts at 10:20 followed by the men’s 10k at 11:10 with coverage on ESPNU.