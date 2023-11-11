 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse field hockey: Orange beat Liberty in overtime to advance

Elite Eight bound

By Kevin M Wall
Patriot League Field Hockey Championships Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Syracuse Orange field hockey team entered NCAA Tournament play having lost four of their last five games.

Facing the Liberty Flames, Syracuse did not let a 1-0 deficit deter them as they battled back to win 2-1 in overtime and advance to face #3 Duke tomorrow afternoon (1:00). Lieke Leeggangers tied the game at 1 on this tip-in.

The Orange dominated play in the 4th quarter out-shooting Liberty 8-2, but they were unable to convert on five penalty corners. In the overtime, they finally converted off the penalty as Charlotte de Vries got the deflection off this Pieke van de Pas shot.

Duke defeated Syracuse 4-0 back on September 15th. A win would send the Orange to their 5th Final Four in program history, and first since they won the 2015 NCAA Championship.

Tomorrow’s game will stream online on ESPN+. Go Orange!

