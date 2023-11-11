TNIAAM Reacts: Faith in Syracuse football has faded

As the Syracuse Orange get ready to take on Pitt this afternoon in New York City, the Orange are going to need to get a convincing win if they want to restore a bit more faith in the program.

None of the Syracuse quarterbacks were available for the media this week. Rumors are circulating that Garrett Shrader might be done for the season and we all saw Carlos Del-Rio Wilson hobbled late last week. You think CDRW starts but it’s not by a wide margin.

Dyaisha Fair had an outstanding opening game and 2⁄ 3 of you think she’ll earn All-America honors in 23-24. Fair’s return for a 5th year has made the Orange a potential NCAA Tournament team.

Judah Mintz had a career-high against Canisius and that has convinced Syracuse fans that he could end the year on one of the AA teams.

Thanks as always for participating.