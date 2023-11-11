Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair drops 28 points, offense powers Orange to 101-53 win over Central Connecticut

Heading into Friday night’s game versus the Central Connecticut Blue Devils, it was anticipated that the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (2-0) would win with ease.

However, Felisha Legette-Jack and the Orange took that expectation to a whole other level as Syracuse’s offense dropped 101 points in a 48-point win versus Central Connecticut. In a game where Syracuse shot 63% from the field and 7/15 from three, the program scored 100 points for the first time in the Legette-Jack era.

Superstar Dyaisha Fair led the way with a season-high 28 points on one of her more efficient nights as a member of the Orange — 10/17 from the field (59%) and 5/9 from three (56%). She also notched three assists, two steals and a block in what turned out to be an all-around effort for Fair.

With that said, it was a balanced effort across the board by Syracuse’s offense. Starting guards Alaina Rice (11 points, 5 assists and 4 steals) and Sophie Burrows (13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists) played essential roles to get the Orange out in front, especially in the first quarter. The trio of Fair, Rice and Burrows combined for 23 of the Orange’s first 26 points.

To round things out, Alyssa Latham (11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks) secured her second straight double-double to begin the year, while Kyra Wood powered Syracuse’s bench offense with 15 points on a perfect 6/6 shooting in her 20 minutes of action.

Central Connecticut kept things close against Syracuse in the first quarter as both teams traded baskets. The Blue Devils started off 6/13 from the field and 3/4 from three, only trailing 26-15 at the end of the first. From there, however, Syracuse’s defensive effort ramped up while the offense remained on fire.

Syracuse outscored Central Connecticut by 10 points in the second quarter to take a 48-27 halftime lead. In the second half, the Orange held the Blue Devils to 26 points on 11/33 shooting.

Similar to last game, Syracuse held the clear advantages in points in the paint (68-30), transition points (19-8) and points off turnovers (21-9).

Syracuse’s bench also shined and outscored Central Connecticut’s non-starters 32-8. Outside of Wood, some other notable performances include Kennedi Perkins (6 points in 18 minutes) and Saniaa Wilson (7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes), who finally made her return to the Orange after starting off this season injured.

Belle Lanpher (12 points, 5/16 shooting), Samora Watson (11 points, 4/11 shooting) and Meghan Kenefick (10 points, 4/10 shooting) were the three players from Central Connecticut who finished the game in double-figures.

With all that said, the news wasn’t completely sunshine and rainbows on Friday night. Right before tip-off, guard Dominique Camp was officially ruled out for the season with an undisclosed knee injury.

Camp played 17 minutes in the Orange’s lone exhibition game versus Saint Rose, where she sustained the injury. Camp did not suit up in Syracuse’s season-opener versus Lafayette. She transferred from the Akron Zips after averaging 10.8 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals in 30.7 minutes per game last season, and was set to play a prominent role in Legette-Jack’s rotation this year.

“I am fully committed to my recovery, not just for myself but for this team and coaching staff who have shown me endless love and support throughout my journey thus far,” Camp wrote in a post on X Friday night. “I believe in this team and how dedicated we are to make this a great season.”

On the injury front, Georgia Woolley did not suit up against Central Connecticut.

Legette-Jack and company will look to remain undefeated heading into a Wednesday night game versus the Coppin State Eagles.