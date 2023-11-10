ACC football: Week 11 TNIAAM staff picks

The 2023 college football season is winding down - and so is the race to become the NunesMagician expert of the year via our weekly Tallysight game picks. It’s still anyone’s crown to claim with just three weeks of predictions left, so let’s get right into the latest! As always, odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our staff has been narrowed down to the Final Four and are evenly divided in both the Virginia Tech/Boston College and NC State/Wake Forest matchups tomorrow. Yours truly is the only one calling for a major upset, with Duke finding a way to win at Chapel Hill.

Meanwhile, whatever faith we all had left in the Syracuse Orange has diminished even further, with the consensus that SU will lose in the Bronx.

(NOTE: Kevin flipped his pick to Pitt in our official predictions for that game.)

We also all agree - yes, noted Miami resident Dom included - that Florida State will have little difficulty with the Hurricanes.

Max is the only one doubting some spreads, as he thinks both Clemson and UNC will win and cover.

What are your picks for this week?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.