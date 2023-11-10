Syracuse Orange men’s basketball 23-24 player profiles: Kyle Cuffe Jr.

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Next up is a transfer ready for his first full season of college basketball.

Position: Guard

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Vitals: 6’2”, 190 lbs.

Previous School: Kansas

Stats (2022-23): Played six minutes over two games before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury in his second season at KU.

Side note: Cuffe didn’t play his first year in Lawrence, but earned a ring after the Jayhawks won the 2022 National Championship.

Strengths/Weaknesses: Cuffe’s explosiveness at the rim and unique finishing ability catapulted him up to a four-star recruit out of high school. While a lack of playing time and injuries have derailed his skills in college so far, he’s still a dangerous slasher on the court. Besides injuries, Cuffe’s small frame will make drives to the bucket challenging, and he needs to improve defensively to earn playing time at SU.

Ceiling: Fortunately for Cuffe, Chance Westry’s injury leaves him and Quadir Copeland as the only backup point guard options. Cuffe will get a chance to shine right out the gate, but head coach Adrian Autry will likely rotate Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling at the point for the majority of the game. Cuffe’s ceiling is a solid bench piece with up to 15 minutes of playing time.

Floor: If Cuffe doesn’t take advantage of his limited reps early on, you can expect to see him on the bench for most games this year. He also lacks experience at this level and hasn’t proven anything yet. Still, at the very least, Cuffe should carve out a limited role in the Syracuse offense.

Let’s get a good look at ya: Blair Academy 2019-20 highlights