Syracuse Field Hockey: Orange fall to Virginia in ACC Quarterfinals

In a heartbreaking match, the No. 12 ​Syracuse Orange field hockey team suffered a 3-2 defeat in the ​ACC Quarterfinals against fourth-seeded No. 4 ​Virginia. Despite their efforts, Syracuse was unable to hold onto their early lead, ultimately falling to the ​Cavaliers.

Let’s take a closer look at how the game unfolded. The Orange started strong, with Pieke van de Pas providing a pass to Willemijn Boogert, who executed a diving tip-in to score the opening goal. In the second quarter, Eefke van den Nieuwenhof showcased her skills on an attacking penalty corner, delivering a powerful shot that found the back of the net. This goal gave Syracuse a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

The third quarter remained scoreless, with Abby Neitch successfully saving the only shot on goal from Virginia. However, the Cavaliers staged a comeback in the final quarter, scoring three goals to secure the victory. ​Tyler Kennedy, Virginia’s goalkeeper, made three saves, including a crucial defensive save. Virginia had a strong performance, earning a dozen penalty corners, four of which came in the final quarter.

The Orange pulled their goalkeeper, but despite their efforts to add an extra attacker, they were unable to find the back of the net. Throughout the match, Syracuse weathered a heavy corner attack from Virginia, with the majority of the Cavaliers’ 12 corners occurring within the first 45 minutes. Syracuse managed to earn four corners of their own, all in the first half.

Looking ahead, the Orange will await the decision of the NCAA Selection Committee and Sunday’s Selection Show to determine if they will receive an at-large berth in the upcoming NCAA Field Hockey Tournament. The 2023 NCAA Field Hockey Selection Show will air at 10 p.m. on NCAA.com, where Syracuse will discover their fate.