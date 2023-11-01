Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-4) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-3, 2-2)

Day & Time: Friday, November 3, 7:30 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse opened as four-point favorites over Boston College according to DraftKings. That has since shifted to a slim 2.5 point advantage for the Orange

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 138/XM 193

Rivalry: 34-22, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: One of the oldest northeast football rivalries got started early in 1924. Boston College traveled to Archbold Stadium and got rewarded by scoring zero points against the Orange. Syracuse took a 10-0 victory and the teams wouldn’t play again for another 20 years. The annual game between the programs began in 1971.

Last Meeting: In a game I guarantee most people forgot, Syracuse grabbed win No. 7 in the season finale last season in Chestnut hill after erasing an 11-point fourth quarter deficit. Two Garrett Shrader passing touchdowns and two Sean Tucker rushing touchdowns led the Orange to a 32-23 win.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-53) | Boston College - Jeff Hafley (fourth year, 20-23)

Coach Bio: Hafley played collegiate football not far from Syracuse as he was a wide receiver for Siena in the capital region. He earned a masters at Albany and was a defensive assistant and secondary coach for the Great Danes from 2002 to 2005. Hafley then made stops at Pittsburgh and Rutgers before the NFL came calling. He took an assistant secondary coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and became the secondary coach the following season. Hafley also took secondary coaching roles with the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers before Ohio State named him co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. An impressive defensive season with the Buckeyes convinced the Eagles to give Hafley his first head coaching gig in his career.

Last Year: BC suffered its worst season under Hafley, going 3-9 for the worst season in Chestnut Hill since 2015, when the Eagles also went 3-9. In a cruel twist of coincidence, that 2015 season was Steve Addazio’s third season in charge of BC, much like last year was Hafley’s third season at the helm of the Eagles.

Last Game: BC continued its impressive second half of the season with a win over UConn, the team’s fourth straight win. The Eagles have held opponents to under 25 points during its winning streak.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: UCF transfer Thomas Castellanos took over the starting quarterback role after impressing in relief efforts during BC’s opening game of the season. He’s since taken the reins and become a scary rushing threat with 673 rushing yards, the third highest mark in the ACC.

If Syracuse Wins: Find the liquid nitrogen and pour it over the hot seat.

If Syracuse Loses: Does anyone want to figure out if Aaron Judge has college eligibility left? If so, does he want to be Syracuse’s Travis Hunter?

Fun Fact: BC is one of Syracuse’s two permanent opponents on the ACC schedule moving forward, as announced by the conference earlier this week in its revised scheduling due to the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford. The other permanent Syracuse opponent is Pitt.

