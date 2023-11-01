FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Boston College

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Boston College Eagles

Location: Chestnut Hill, MA

Students: 9,797 students who are too you to remember #SombreroSadness

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Coughlin Cup

Obviously we’d bring back The OrangeEagle Trophy but those Boston Cowards don’t want to keep losing. In it’s place, we propose honoring Tom Coughlin, who played at Syracuse and coached Boston College. Maybe they’d agree to it....

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Both teams have two players from the Great White North.

Advantage: Push

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Marty Walsh vs David Falk

Walsh left his position as Secretary of Labor to become the Executive Director of the NHL Player’s Association. He also served as Mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021. You know Falk as Michael Jordan’s agent and his influence helped propel NBA salaries on the path to where they are now.....which if you weren’t sure, are a lot higher than the NHL. Marty has a lot of work to do.

Advantage: Syracuse

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #ForBoston/#GetIn

We propose they take these two and just go with #FromBoston. You know you’re annoying conference mate....from Boston

Advantage: Boston College

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Boston College establishes the run, then they establish it some more, and they follow it up with another dose of the run. It might be a long Friday night for the Orange defenders as they have to take on blocker after blocker. Syracuse finds some offense but it’s Thomas Castellanos who ices the game with a late TD run...but wait it’s called back for a hold. Forced to throw, Alijah Clark steps in front of a crossing route and returns it 57 yards to give the Orange a two-point win.

Final Score: Syracuse 27, Boston College 25