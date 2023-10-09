Syracuse football: Orange open as big underdogs to Florida State

The Syracuse Orange haven’t impressed too many people in recent losses to Clemson and North Carolina. As the Orange are set to face a ranked opponent on the road for the second time in as many weeks, our friends at DraftKings don’t rate Syracuse’s chances very highly.

The Orange opened as +19.5 point underdogs to the Florida State Seminoles according to DraftKings, which is the biggest point spread that Syracuse is not favored in this season. The line has since moved to +18

Florida State won last week’s game against Virginia Tech comfortably 39-17. The Seminoles jumped out to an early 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Running back Trey Benson paced the FSU offense with 200 rushing yards and two touchdowns to send the Tallahassee crowd home happy.

Last year’s contest between Syracuse and Florida State wasn’t much of a game with FSU winning 38-3. Benson also had a great day against the Orange with 163 rushing yards in the Dome last season. Garrett Shrader was only 6-16 for 65 yards that day.

Syracuse is currently 3-3 against the spread this season, however they have failed to cover in both games when the Orange are underdogs. If Syracuse can’t win, it’ll at least try to buck the trend of not covering against favored opposition on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

