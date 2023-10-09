Syracuse Orange Olympic sports update for October 9th

The Syracuse Orange fall sports had a weekend full of road trips with both victories and losses. Let’s take a look at the recap:

Women’s Soccer: (2-10-2, 0-5-1)

This past Sunday, the Orange took a road trip to Louisville. Despite Shea Vanderbosch’s 10 saves and Anna Rupert’s second-half goal that brought Syracuse within one point, Louisville managed to maintain their lead and win with a score of 2-1.

This Saturday, Syracuse will host Pittsburgh at home.

Volleyball: (2-14, 0-6)

Syracuse stayed home for the weekend playing Wake Forest on Sunday, losing all four sets. Junior Laila Smith and Freshman Zharia Harris-Wade were the standout players. Together they had seven total blocks and five solo.

This weekend the Orange have back to back home games facing North Carolina on Friday and Duke on Saturday.

Men’s Soccer: (6-2-3, 2-1-2)

Syracuse earned their second straight shutout after graduate student Buster Sjoberg scored his debut goal with the Orange in a 1-0 victory against UNC. In his first ACC start, sophomore Jaheim Wickham earned back to back clean sheets securing the shutout in the final minutes of play.

The Orange have another home game on Tuesday against Temple University.

Women’s Ice Hockey: 2-2-0

It was a busy weekend on the ice with a home series against Merrimack. The Orange fell short both days (Friday 1-2, Saturday 0-4). Allie Kelly, the goaltender for Syracuse achieved a remarkable feat on Friday by recording 56 saves which is just one short of Kallie Billadeau’s record against Cornell and secures her spot as the second-best performer in team history. In the second game, Kelley had 28 saves, ending the series with a total of 84.

Syracuse will have another chance at redemption as they gear up to play against RPI in at home this weekend.

Field Hockey: (9-3, 1-2)

It was a Sunday shutout for the Orange, winning 2-0 against the Princeton Tigers. It’s been six years since Syracuse last won in Princeton. The game was scoreless in the first quarter with many attempts at the goal. With one score in the second quarter and another during the third, Eefke van den Nieuwenhof and Willemijn Boogert tallied the goals and led their team to victory.

The ultimate ACC showdown against the second ranked team in the conference, North Carolina, awaits Syracuse as they head back home this weekend.

Cross Country

Both teams were off this weekend, but the 6th-ranked men and 25th-ranked women will be at the Nuttycombe Invitational at Wisconsin this Friday.