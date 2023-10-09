Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 7?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Syracuse.com

The local writers drop Syracuse to 9th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Wake Forest. Florida State is in the top spot this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves down three spots to 38th with the offense 54th while the defense ranks 34th. The Orange are ranked between Kansas and Arizona. SP+ has Florida State 15th this week (15th on offense and 21st on defense).

Syracuse drops six spots in the Football Power Index to 28th between Texas Tech and Auburn. FPI predicts the Orange for 7.9 wins now and gives them an 98% chance of making a bowl game. FSU ranks 10th in this week’s FPI.

Andrea Adelson and David Hale have Syracuse 8th this week while Eric MacLain puts the Orange 10th. All three have FSU 1st.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down three to 42nd this week between Memphis and Auburn. Florida State is 3rd in the CBS rankings.

The Athletic

The Orange are down nine spots to 52nd in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between TCU and Troy. FSU is 3rd this week.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is down ten spots to 54th (#BRAND) in the Re-Rank which puts them between Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky. FSU is ranked 6th in this one.

AP and Coaches Poll

FSU is ranked 4th in both polls this week.

ACC Week Six Scores

Boston College 27 Army 24

William & Mary 13 Virginia 27

Marshall 41 NC State 48

Syracuse 7 UNC 40

Virginia Tech 17 Florida State 39

Wake Forest 12 Clemson 17

Notre Dame 20 Louisville 33

Georgia Tech 23 Miami 20

ACC Week Seven Schedule

Syracuse vs Florida State

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech

Louisville vs Pitt

Miami vs UNC

NC State vs Duke