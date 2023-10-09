Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 7?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The local writers drop Syracuse to 9th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between NC State and Wake Forest. Florida State is in the top spot this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves down three spots to 38th with the offense 54th while the defense ranks 34th. The Orange are ranked between Kansas and Arizona. SP+ has Florida State 15th this week (15th on offense and 21st on defense).
Syracuse drops six spots in the Football Power Index to 28th between Texas Tech and Auburn. FPI predicts the Orange for 7.9 wins now and gives them an 98% chance of making a bowl game. FSU ranks 10th in this week’s FPI.
Andrea Adelson and David Hale have Syracuse 8th this week while Eric MacLain puts the Orange 10th. All three have FSU 1st.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down three to 42nd this week between Memphis and Auburn. Florida State is 3rd in the CBS rankings.
The Athletic
The Orange are down nine spots to 52nd in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between TCU and Troy. FSU is 3rd this week.
USA Today
This week Syracuse is down ten spots to 54th (#BRAND) in the Re-Rank which puts them between Jacksonville State and Western Kentucky. FSU is ranked 6th in this one.
AP and Coaches Poll
FSU is ranked 4th in both polls this week.
ACC Week Six Scores
Boston College 27 Army 24
William & Mary 13 Virginia 27
Marshall 41 NC State 48
Syracuse 7 UNC 40
Virginia Tech 17 Florida State 39
Wake Forest 12 Clemson 17
Notre Dame 20 Louisville 33
Georgia Tech 23 Miami 20
ACC Week Seven Schedule
Syracuse vs Florida State
Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech
Louisville vs Pitt
Miami vs UNC
NC State vs Duke
