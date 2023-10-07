Syracuse football: Orange can’t contain Drake Maye in 40-7 loss to UNC

For the second year in a row, the Syracuse Orange have to figure out how to break a losing streak. North Carolina dominated all phases of the game as they blew out the Orange by a final score of 40-7.

The Syracuse defense held in the red zone on UNC’s opening drive to force a field goal, and then on the second possession, Denis Jacquez blocked a punt which UNC picked up and were rewarded a first down because I guess the ACC wants punters to have fun? UNC took the gift and cashed in a Drake Maye sneak to make it 10-0 after one quarter.

Maye picked apart the Orange secondary for some easy connections in the middle of the field before hitting Bryson Nesbit over the top of Aman Greenwood for a 23-yard score. The Syracuse defense was left on the field all half and the Tar Heels made them pay when Maye capped a 95-yard drive with a one-yard shovel pass to push the score to 24-0. The Orange went into the half down 27-0 as Maye had 280 yards passing at the break while Syracuse had 55 yards of offense.

The Orange got on the board as Shrader and Umari Hatcher connected on a big third down which led to a LeQuint Allen touchdown. That didn’t bother UNC who responded with 10 straight points as Syracuse hurt themselves with penalties on both sides of the ball.

Maye finished the game 33-47 for 440 yards and 3 TD’s passing and one rushing. Nate McCollum grabbed 7 receptions for 135 yards as UNC gained 644 yards of offense on the day.

Shrader was 15-21 but for only 124 yards. Allen had 39 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. Umari Hatcher had 6 catches for 85 yards to lead the Syracuse offense, which was held to 221 yards on the day.

There’s no easy road back for the Orange as next week they head to Tallahassee to face the top-five Florida State Seminoles.