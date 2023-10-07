Syracuse football: Orange have a strong record after Drake releases

The Syracuse Orange travel to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels this afternoon, playing for the first time after Drake released “For All the Dogs”.
Of course we wondered how #CanadaSCollegeTeam has fared after new music from Drizzy hits the streets, so we put our FNSI staff on the case.
Syracuse Football’s record after Drake album releases
|Album
|Album Release Date
|Next Syracuse FB Opponent
|Result
|Record after Album Release
|Album
|Album Release Date
|Next Syracuse FB Opponent
|Result
|Record after Album Release
|Thank Me Later
|June 15, 2010
|Akron
|W 29-3
|1-0
|Take Care
|Nov. 15, 2011
|Cincinnati
|L 30-13
|1-1
|Nothing Was the Same
|September 24, 2013
|Clemson
|L 49-14
|1-2
|Views
|April 29, 2016
|Colgate
|W 33-7
|2-2
|Scorpion
|June 29, 2018
|Western Michigan
|W 55-42
|3-2
|Certified Lover Boy
|September 3, 2021
|Ohio
|W 29-9
|4-2
|Honestly, Nevermind
|June 17, 2022
|Loisville
|W 33-7
|5-2
|Her Loss
|November 4, 2022
|Pittsburgh
|L 19-9
|5-3
|For All the Dogs
|October 5, 2023
|UNC
|??
The Orange have done a lot better after new Drake drops then when we get new Taylor Swift music (5-7 after this year’s win over Colgate).
In case you were wondering Syracuse Football is 4-5 in their first game following a Taylor Swift album release. Doug Marrone was 2-0 and we never would have pegged him for a Swiftie— NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) October 21, 2022
Dino Babers had won four in a row until last year’s loss to Pitt, which was a collaboration album and not a Drake solo, so could we be looking at some data correlation should the Orange upset the Tar Heels today?
If so, how can we get Drake back in the studio to get another album for us by next weekend?
