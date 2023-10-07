Syracuse football: Orange have a strong record after Drake releases

The Syracuse Orange travel to Chapel Hill to face the North Carolina Tar Heels this afternoon, playing for the first time after Drake released “For All the Dogs”.

Of course we wondered how #CanadaSCollegeTeam has fared after new music from Drizzy hits the streets, so we put our FNSI staff on the case.

Syracuse Football’s record after Drake album releases Album Album Release Date Next Syracuse FB Opponent Result Record after Album Release Album Album Release Date Next Syracuse FB Opponent Result Record after Album Release Thank Me Later June 15, 2010 Akron W 29-3 1-0 Take Care Nov. 15, 2011 Cincinnati L 30-13 1-1 Nothing Was the Same September 24, 2013 Clemson L 49-14 1-2 Views April 29, 2016 Colgate W 33-7 2-2 Scorpion June 29, 2018 Western Michigan W 55-42 3-2 Certified Lover Boy September 3, 2021 Ohio W 29-9 4-2 Honestly, Nevermind June 17, 2022 Loisville W 33-7 5-2 Her Loss November 4, 2022 Pittsburgh L 19-9 5-3 For All the Dogs October 5, 2023 UNC ??

The Orange have done a lot better after new Drake drops then when we get new Taylor Swift music (5-7 after this year’s win over Colgate).

In case you were wondering Syracuse Football is 4-5 in their first game following a Taylor Swift album release. Doug Marrone was 2-0 and we never would have pegged him for a Swiftie — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) October 21, 2022

Dino Babers had won four in a row until last year’s loss to Pitt, which was a collaboration album and not a Drake solo, so could we be looking at some data correlation should the Orange upset the Tar Heels today?

If so, how can we get Drake back in the studio to get another album for us by next weekend?