Game thread: Syracuse vs UNC

The Syracuse Orange (4-1, 0-1) are playing in the ESPN spotlight today as they travel to the #14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0) with kickoff scheduled at 3:30.
Can the Orange knock off a top-15 team on the road? You can join the Disloyal Idiots for a Game Watch and yell about a bad 3rd down penalty together.
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
