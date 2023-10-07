Game thread: Syracuse vs UNC

The Syracuse Orange (4-1, 0-1) are playing in the ESPN spotlight today as they travel to the #14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0) with kickoff scheduled at 3:30.

Can the Orange knock off a top-15 team on the road? You can join the Disloyal Idiots for a Game Watch and yell about a bad 3rd down penalty together.

Before kickoff, check out some of this week’s football stories:

Enjoy the game and Go Orange!