Syracuse basketball recruiting: Kiyan Anthony schedules official visit

The Orange staff is making a push for the 2025 class

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NBA 2K24 Launch Event Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NBA 2K24

Syracuse Orange fans will certainly react calmly to the news that Kiyan Anthony has scheduled an official campus visit later this month.

Anthony heads into his junior season at Long Island Lutheran as a consensus top-50 recruit in the 2025 class. The 6’4 shooting guard will be the next 2025 recruit to take an official visit to Syracuse, following top-40 forward Sadiq White who visited last month, guard Derek Dixon and power forward Matt Gilhool.

