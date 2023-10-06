Syracuse basketball recruiting: Kiyan Anthony schedules official visit

Syracuse Orange fans will certainly react calmly to the news that Kiyan Anthony has scheduled an official campus visit later this month.

Class of 25 @LuHiBasketball G @kiyananthony will visit FSU this weekend and Syracuse next weekend, he tells me https://t.co/RTMXguiGo1 — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) October 4, 2023

Anthony heads into his junior season at Long Island Lutheran as a consensus top-50 recruit in the 2025 class. The 6’4 shooting guard will be the next 2025 recruit to take an official visit to Syracuse, following top-40 forward Sadiq White who visited last month, guard Derek Dixon and power forward Matt Gilhool.