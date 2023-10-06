ACC football: Week 6 TNIAAM staff picks

Conference play rolls on for the Syracuse Orange and the rest of the ACC, as four teams look to maintain their ranked status while facing familiar opponents.

The NunesMagician football staff have assembled our weekly picks for this Saturday’s slate, with odds provided by DraftKings SportsBook.

Maybe it’s some recency bias from SU’s loss to Clemson, or it could be that their all-white uniform combo this week has us thinking of vanilla, but none of us are feeling an upset among the ACC matchups.

Last week was also the roughest overall outing for the crew, so there’s some reason for us not wanting to be super bold with these picks. And when no one’s super, everyone will be... that’s the line, right?

As for the spreads: senior members Kevin and Andy feel the Orange bounce back enough to cover a nine-point line against the Tar Heels. Myself and Miami native Dominic also agree that the Hurricanes... won’t cover. Hey, it’s times like these where I trust the guy who’s been watching the U a lot longer.

An under-the-radar contest is happening in Raleigh as the Thundering Herd have an opportunity to upset their second ACC opponent of the year. Wolfpack QB Brennan Armstrong was just benched for his poor start to the season - that’s one game to watch for an upset alert.

There’s also the main event: #10 Notre Dame and #25 Louisville, ABC, 7:30 kickoff. Just because we all picked the Fighting Irish to win doesn’t mean we want that to be the case. Let the Cards have a great season while they’re not on the ‘Cuse calendar.

As always, please leave your own predictions down below and let us know which ACC games you’ll be watching this weekend.

