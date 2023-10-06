Syracuse football: predictions and poll for UNC

The Syracuse Orange (4-1. 0-1) travel to Chapel Hill tomorrow to face the #14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0, 1-0). UNC gets a big boost with the announcement that wide receiver Tez Walker has been cleared by the NCAA and should be active tomorrow.

Just what Syracuse needed was for Drake Maye to get another weapon, so we’ll see what impact that might have. Now onto our predictions....

Kevin: UNC 35, Syracuse 31

I’m optimistic that the Orange will respond after last week’s meltdown. The team is away from home and the leaders know they need to avoid the mental errors. Tez Walker’s return is huge, but will UNC go away from what’s been working to try and get him early touches? I think Syracuse comes out with a focus on getting the ground game working. In the end, Maye is the difference and UNC holds on for a close win.

Dom: UNC 38, Syracuse 24

I think I might be zagging more than anyone with my predictions — but North Carolina’s offense remains one of the best in the country and playing in Chapel Hill is a daunting task no matter the day. Yes, I’m also in belief that the Orange will certainly bounce back compared to their performance against Clemson, particularly on the offensive end. At the same time, Syracuse’s offense has historically struggled to keep up the scoring with the best of the best in the ACC — I don’t see that changing drastically this weekend.

Mike: UNC 42, Syracuse 23

For the second straight week, I think the final score will be a bit misleading. The Orange offense should rebound from their last performance, but the unit is just too banged up for me to expect perfect execution. While they have to settle for a couple field goals, Maye throws dots all over the field and the Tar Heels lead into the 3rd quarter. SU tries to be aggressive and it backfires with at least one turnover in opposing territory, and even with Mac and the soccer lads (possibly) cheering them on, it won’t be enough to come away with both games in Chapel Hill.

Max: UNC 34, Syracuse 21

The Clemson game left a really bad taste in my mouth. After allowing 31 points to the Tigers, now the Orange must face a more efficient offense in a hostile environment. Drake Maye’s dual-threat ability will be too much for Syracuse, and the addition of Tez Walker makes UNC much more explosive. There are still too many question marks surrounding SU’s receiving corp for me to trust Garrett Shrader and company in this one.

Christian: UNC 34, Syracuse 14

I have a bad feeling that we’re going to see a similar game play out that will remind Syracuse fans of less-fun times. The defense will hold on for as long as it can, but the Orange offense is just missing too many weapons to operate at full efficiency. The silver lining is that problem should only persist for this game and next week’s contest at FSU. But, like we predicted at the beginning of the season, this stretch was always going to be mean to Syracuse.

