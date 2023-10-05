Syracuse men’s basketball: there’s a buzz building around the Orange

The Syracuse Orange basketball programs are gearing up for the 23-24 season and as tip-off approaches, we’re hearing a bit more about the Syracuse program,

Last week we shared Jon Rothstein’s practice impressions and while the “zone vs man” talk is still prevalent, we’re getting some other news about Adrian Autry’s Orange. Rothstein mentioned Mintz’s improved shooting and he’s not the only basketball media member raving about the sophomore.

#DisloyalIdiot Andy Katz ranked Mintz as his 2nd best point guard in the country heading into the season.

The best floor generals in the nation @TheAndyKatz ranks the top 1️⃣0️⃣ playmakers for the 2023-24 season ️ pic.twitter.com/YDw6zrlBDX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile some of the Field of 68 crew are convinced that this group from Syracuse has some big-time potential. Among the notes from this clip are the belief that the Orange might have one of the best backcourts in the nation, that Chance Westry could be a surprise when he’s healthy and that only a tough schedule gives room for pause in the Orange’s drive to get back into the top 25 for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

While there are certainly questions as the season approaches, there seems to be a lot less talk about Adrian Autry, and more about this Syracuse roster. It’s going to be weird to experience the first post-Boeheim season, but there’s a feeling that this could be a fun winter inside the Dome.