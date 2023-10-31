Syracuse football: ACC releases schedules through 2030

The All-Coastal Conference* era has begun. (*trademark pending)
Two months after the ACC added Stanford, Cal, and SMU, the conference has finalized its football schedule for the next seven years. The official announcement was published last night.
There are some positives for the Syracuse Orange over this stretch, namely that they will not have to face both Florida State and Clemson during the same season. FSU is no longer a yearly opponent as they were under the one-and-done 3-5-5 model; Pitt and BC remain annual matchups, and they will always be either both home or both away games.
For the time being, there’s no word on whether the ACC will consider modifying its schedule with Notre Dame.
Take a full look at SU’s list of opponents:
2024
- Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Virginia Tech
- Away: Boston College, Cal, NC State, Pittsburgh
- Non-Conference: Ohio, @Army, Holy Cross, UConn
2025
- Home: Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt
- Away: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
- Non-Conference: Tennessee (Atlanta), UConn, Army, @ Notre Dame
2026
- Home: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, SMU
- Away: Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia
- Non-Conference: New Hampshire, @ Army, UConn, @ Notre Dame
2027
- Home: Boston College, Florida State, NC State, Pitt
- Away: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech
- Non-Conference: @ Penn State, @ UConn
2028
- Home: Louisville, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest
- Away: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Pitt
- Non-Conference: Penn State
2029
- Home: Boston College, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Tech
- Away: Cal, Florida State, Louisville, Virginia
- Non-Conference: Morgan State, Notre Dame
2030
- Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford
- Away: Boston College, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest
In the short term, this schedule is favorable for 2024 but it will be very weird to not host even a semi-regional opponent in conference play.
What are your thoughts on the new rotation of opponents?
