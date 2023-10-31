Syracuse football: ACC releases schedules through 2030

The All-Coastal Conference* era has begun. (*trademark pending)

Two months after the ACC added Stanford, Cal, and SMU, the conference has finalized its football schedule for the next seven years. The official announcement was published last night.

There are some positives for the Syracuse Orange over this stretch, namely that they will not have to face both Florida State and Clemson during the same season. FSU is no longer a yearly opponent as they were under the one-and-done 3-5-5 model; Pitt and BC remain annual matchups, and they will always be either both home or both away games.

For the time being, there’s no word on whether the ACC will consider modifying its schedule with Notre Dame.

Take a full look at SU’s list of opponents:

2024

Home: Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Non-Conference: Ohio, @Army, Holy Cross, UConn

2025

Home: Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Pitt

Non-Conference: Tennessee (Atlanta), UConn, Army, @ Notre Dame

2026

Home: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, SMU

Non-Conference: New Hampshire, @ Army, UConn, @ Notre Dame

2027

Home: Boston College, Florida State, NC State, Pitt

Non-Conference: @ Penn State, @ UConn

2028

Home: Louisville, Miami, Virginia, Wake Forest

Non-Conference: Penn State

2029

Home: Boston College, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Tech

Non-Conference: Morgan State, Notre Dame

2030

Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Stanford

Away: Boston College, Pitt, SMU, Wake Forest

In the short term, this schedule is favorable for 2024 but it will be very weird to not host even a semi-regional opponent in conference play.

What are your thoughts on the new rotation of opponents?