Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update heading into “Friday Night Lights”

A lot can happen in little time, and currently, it’s “do or die” time for coach Dino Babers and the Syracuse Orange football team (4-4, 0-4) in their quest to return to a bowl game.

The Orange sit with the same number of wins as they did over a month ago, and not much has changed in Syracuse’s first four games against the ACC to warrant any confidence from Syracuse fans.

But you know who’s still holding out hope? Our Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter. With Syracuse needing just two wins in its final four games, our #BRANDED dream of a Duke’s Mayo shower for Babers lives on for now.

Syracuse (miraculously) still projects at an over 85% chance to reach six wins, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index. Can ‘Cuse close things out, or will the losing streak continue to turn the oranges sour the rest of the way?

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs SMU Mustangs

We made the same joke last week, but now that the ACC announced Syracuse’s schedule for the next seven years, we really can say this is a preview for what’s to come. The bad news: two baseball parks in the same season?!?

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs USC Trojans

Since USC’s defense continues to be a train wreck under Lincoln Riley, does that mean Syracuse can finally reach more than 10 points on offense?

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

In the context of this season, facing Tulane to close things out isn’t pretty in any circumstance. Unless, of course, it involves #DukeMayo somehow.

College Football News

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Iowa Hawkeyes

So... this is terrible across the board. We’ll let you decide what’s the worst aspect of this outcome:

Syracuse is forced to play in Yankee Stadium twice in the same season After this rollercoaster-like season, Orange Nation ends up with Bad Boy Mowers Part II: Electric Boogaloo Fans from both programs are forced to tune into the “wait, does anyone want to score the ball?” bowl game of the year. (Writer’s note: there’s no way the over/under line for this game is greater than 20 points).

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs Oregon State Beavers

Syracuse might as well get used to West Coast travel as part of life in the new All-Coasts Conference. Plus, Syracuse Athletics can at least get the over-55 crowd tuned into this one — Syracuse hasn’t faced Oregon State in football since 1977.

(Ed. Note: Dom has been warned not to #disrespekt the veteran fans)

Now it’s your turn: where would you like the Orange to travel to for a bowl game?