Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 10?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Syracuse.com

The local writers move Syracuse down four to 12th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Wake Forest and Virginia. Boston College is 6th this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops seventeen spots to 65th with the offense 74th while the defense ranks 50th. The Orange are ranked between Coastal Carolina and California. SP+ has BC ranked 81st with their offense 75th and defense 82nd.

Syracuse drops twelve spots in the Football Power Index to 49th between California and Troy. FPI predicts the Orange for 6.6 wins now and gives them a 17% chance to win out and an 85.7% chance of making a bowl game. Boston College ranks 81st in this week’s FPI.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down 12 spots to 58th this week between Miami (OH) and UTSA. BC is 73rd this week.

The Athletic

The Orange are down seven spots to 72nd in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Louisiana and UCF. BC is 58th this week.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is down seventeen spots to 87th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Illinois and Bowling Green. BC is 82nd this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

No rankings for Syracuse or Boston College

ACC Week Ten Scores

Syracuse 10 Virginia Tech 38

UConn 14 Boston College 21

Florida State 41 Wake Forest 16

Clemson 17 NC State 24

Virginia 26 Miami 29

Duke 0 Louisville 23

Pitt 7 Notre Dame 58

North Carolina 42 Georgia Tech 46

ACC Week Eleven Schedule

Wake Forest vs Duke

Syracuse vs Boston College

Campbell vs North Carolina

Notre Dame vs Clemson

Florida State vs Pitt

Virginia Tech vs Louisville

Miami vs NC State