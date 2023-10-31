Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 10?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the Virginia Tech Hokies.
The local writers move Syracuse down four to 12th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Wake Forest and Virginia. Boston College is 6th this week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops seventeen spots to 65th with the offense 74th while the defense ranks 50th. The Orange are ranked between Coastal Carolina and California. SP+ has BC ranked 81st with their offense 75th and defense 82nd.
Syracuse drops twelve spots in the Football Power Index to 49th between California and Troy. FPI predicts the Orange for 6.6 wins now and gives them a 17% chance to win out and an 85.7% chance of making a bowl game. Boston College ranks 81st in this week’s FPI.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down 12 spots to 58th this week between Miami (OH) and UTSA. BC is 73rd this week.
The Athletic
The Orange are down seven spots to 72nd in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Louisiana and UCF. BC is 58th this week.
USA Today
This week Syracuse is down seventeen spots to 87th in the Re-Rank which puts them between Illinois and Bowling Green. BC is 82nd this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
No rankings for Syracuse or Boston College
ACC Week Ten Scores
Syracuse 10 Virginia Tech 38
UConn 14 Boston College 21
Florida State 41 Wake Forest 16
Clemson 17 NC State 24
Virginia 26 Miami 29
Duke 0 Louisville 23
Pitt 7 Notre Dame 58
North Carolina 42 Georgia Tech 46
ACC Week Eleven Schedule
Wake Forest vs Duke
Syracuse vs Boston College
Campbell vs North Carolina
Notre Dame vs Clemson
Florida State vs Pitt
Virginia Tech vs Louisville
Miami vs NC State
