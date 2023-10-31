Syracuse men’s basketball 2023-24 player profiles: Chris Bell

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Up next is one of the Orange’s most important “swing” players this year: Chris Bell.

Position: Forward

Class: Sophomore

Vitals: 6’7”, 188 lbs.

Stats (2022-23): Averaged 20.1 minutes, 6.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game last season in 30 games, all of which he was a starter. Notably struggled to rebound effectively and stay consistent on defense, but flashed his promise as an outside shooter (35% from three on 3.8 attempts per game).

Strengths/Weaknesses: Bell’s positional value matters a lot for the Orange, especially given the current depth at guard and center. Players like Bell this year are going to need to fill in the blanks by spacing the floor and being at least a capable defender. The outside shooting is there, especially if he can get more comfortable off the dribble slowly but surely. The biggest concern is what happens if Bell’s offense isn’t working — has he improved in the other areas of his game enough to be consistently playable for more than 15 minutes?

Ceiling: Bell hitting this ceiling means he took a leap on multiple fronts, doubling his scoring from last year on better efficiency across the board. On the defensive end, he isn’t elite but he ups his steals per game numbers and becomes more serviceable on the glass.

Floor: Bell continues to be willing shooter who can space the floor for Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling. However, his defense and rebound remain an issue, so he might not be able to close games. He will absolutely still be in coach Adrian Autry’s rotation, but his minutes per game remain at a similar number as last year.

Let’s get a good look at ya: