Syracuse women’s basketball: four-star wing Shy Hawkins commits to the Orange

Second-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team received a commitment from Shy Hawkins, a four-star prospect from the class of 2024 recruitment cycle.

Hawkins, a six-foot wing entering her senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School, is currently Syracuse’s top 2024 commitment. She currently ranks 72nd overall on ESPNW’s top-100 prospects list; out of that current list, she is the fourth-best player in New York State and the tenth-best wing prospect in the nation.

Legette-Jack was able to convince Hawkins to choose the Orange after mulling offers from other notable programs like Memphis, Arizona and St. John’s.

Hawkins becomes the Orange’s second top-100 commitment, per ESPN. Keira Scott, a six-foot-two wing from DME Academy (FL) who announced her intention to join Syracuse in March, ranks 97th on ESPNW’s 2024 prospects list.

And based off the tape, Hawkins looks like she can be a do-it-all forward for Legette-Jack and the Orange:

'24 Shy Hawkins (@shy_hawkins) is only scratching the surface of her potential! The 6'2 forward had an excellent Nike TOC, including 14pts & 8rebs in the Championship v LJCD. Recently picked up offers from Arizona State, Penn State & St. Johns, expect her recruitment to take off! pic.twitter.com/bcOTGGGwmv — LuHi Girls Basketball (@LuHiGBasketball) January 3, 2023

The future is certainly bright for Syracuse. As for this season, the Orange will host The College of St Rose tonight for an exhibition game, and then will officially kick off their upcoming season on November 7 at home against Lafayette.