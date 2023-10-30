Syracuse field hockey: with redemption on the line the Orange face Virginia in the ACC Quarterfinals

The stage is set for an exciting clash in the ACC Tournament between the ​No. 5 seed Syracuse Orange (10-6, 2-4) and the ​No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3) on Tuesday afternoon at 1:00.

Brace yourself for an electrifying showdown between these two teams, especially in light of the Orange’s past encounter with the Cavaliers. It was a top-10 clash in mid-September at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The Cavaliers managed to edge out the Orange 3-2 in double overtime, leaving Syracuse eager for redemption.

Looking at the individual performances, Eefke van den Nieuwenhof stood out for the Orange. As a center back, she showcased her versatility by excelling in both offensive and defensive aspects. Having a stellar season, she led the team with 13 goals and four assists, accumulating 30 points. Only five points away from cracking the single-season points chart, van den Nieuwenhof aims to make her mark.

For the Syracuse field hockey team, reaching the semifinals in the ACC Tournament has become somewhat of a tradition, and they are determined to maintain their streak. Last week’s home loss to Wake Forest leaves the Orange in a position of needing to win to keep their NCAA chances alive.

If the Orange win over Virginia, it will be a face-off against the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The Tar Heels, having earned a bye with their top seed, wait for the winner of Tuesday’s match. As the game approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the clash between these talented teams in what is promised to be a high-stakes battle on the turf.

All of the ACC Field Hockey Championship games will be broadcast on the ACC Network and we’ll keep you updated on the Orange as they hopefully embark on a long run.