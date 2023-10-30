Syracuse Orange women’s basketball 23-24 player profiles: Alyssa Latham

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s hear about a player going into her first season with the Orange: Alyssa Latham

Position: Forward

Class: Freshman

Vitals: 6’2”

Stats (2021-22): Averaged 20.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks per game at Homewood-Flossmoor HS.

Latham enters her freshman year with the Orange with a bright future ahead. She was a four-star prospect, according to ESPN, and was ranked 68th in the ESPN Top 100. While she had offers from schools in the Big 12, Big 10, Big East, and SEC, Latham chose Syracuse.

Strengths/Weaknesses: In Latham’s senior year of ​high school, the ​forward averaged a double-double and showcased remarkable scoring ability. Her scoring, combined with her size and versatility, make her a matchup nightmare for opponents. She can play multiple positions, bringing the ball up the court like a ​point guard and also playing down low like a ​forward because of her size. Her ability to fight for second possessions will be valuable for the team, providing extra scoring opportunities and limiting opponents’ chances on the offensive end. This flexibility allows her to impact the game in various ways and adapt to different situations.

Ceiling: Who wouldn’t want a unicorn? Offensively, Latham continues to develop, and she has been working on her three-pointer and midrange game. With her scoring prowess, Latham can be a big contributor to the Orange’s ​offense. Her physicality and growth as a defender make her a valuable asset on that end of the court as well.

Floor: This season, Syracuse fans can expect to see Latham on the court. With time, experience, and continued development, Latham will be a dominant force on both ends of the court.

Let’s get a good look at ya: