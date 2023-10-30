Syracuse cross-country: Orange deliver solid showings at ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange cross-country teams entered the ACC Cross-Country Championships with hopes of reclaiming a title on the men’s side and getting the women some NCAA at-large points.

At the conclusion of Friday morning’s event in Tallahassee, one of those goals was accomplished. The Syracuse men finished second behind the North Carolina Tar Heels (49-65) as UNC placed four runners in the top nine including overall winner Parker Wolfe (23:03 for the 8k). Paul O’Donnell (2nd in 23:08) and Perry Mackinnon (5th in 23:15) led the Orange with Sam Lawler (10th in 23:28), Nathan Lawler (22nd in 23:48) and Assaf Harari (26th in 23:55) completing the scoring. The :47 second spread from 1 to 5 is wider than usual for Syracuse and opened the door for UNC to take the win.

Four top-10 finishes by Orange runners lead the men to finish runner-up and the women to take fourth at ACCs.



On the women’s side, Savannah Roark’s 9th place finish (20:01 for the 6k) led Syracuse to a 4th place team finish. NC State dominated the field again to win the women’s title behind individual winner Katelyn Tuohy. Behind Roark, the other Orange scorers were Rylie Lusk (30th in 20:43), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (38th in 20:50), Madison Neuner (48th in 21:01) and Emma Eastman (54th in 21:11). By earning “wins” over UNC and Duke, Syracuse puts themselves in better position for a NCAA at-large should they finish outside the top two in next week’s Northeast Regional.

That race will be held on Friday November 10th at Van Cortlandt Park. We’ll have a full preview prior to the race.