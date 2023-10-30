Syracuse football: LG Kalan Ellis ruled out for season

The Syracuse Orange have fought through key injuries so far, but they’ll have to deal with yet another in an already-depleted position group.

Left Guard Kalan Ellis, who has been extremely limited in 2023, will officially miss the rest of the season, Coach Dino Babers announced this morning. He has the same Lisfranc injury that sidelined Oronde Gadsden back in Week 2, which carries an expected recovery timeline of up to 12 months. Babers noted that Ellis received the injury back in August.

The 6’6”, 375 lb. lineman started nine games at LG last season, but he has only made one appearance this fall against Clemson. Chris Bleich has primarily started in his place, with Jakob Bradford manning the right guard spot.

Ellis has been off the depth chart entirely since the Florida State game after appearing on it as a backup throughout most of the season. He’s the second offensive lineman to be lost for the year, after David Wohlabaugh Jr. also went down in the second game.

Kalan will certainly use his redshirt to maintain two more years of eligibility. We hope he will have a full recovery and can come back stronger for 2024.