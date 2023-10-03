Syracuse football: first down offense vs Clemson

The Syracuse Orange offense decided to make things harder against Clemson on Saturday.

It sure started off somewhat promising on the opening drive and then it went downhill faster than someone training on the 128m jump at Lake Placid

Syracuse’s first down offense vs Clemson Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Allen) 6 Pass (Brown) 8 Run (Shrader) 19- fumble Run (Shrader) 2 Sack -7 Run (Shrader) 1 Run 0 - fumble Sack -6 Pass (Allen) 0 Run (Allen) 2 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Brown) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass 0- Interception Pass (Allen) 8 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Allen) 10 Pass (Shrader) -5 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Price) 1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Price) 1 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 4 35 8.75 Pass 9 1 0.11 Total 13 34 2.62 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 6 11 1.83 Pass 7 1 0.14 Total 13 12 0.92 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 10 46 4.6 Pass 16 2 0.12 Total 26 48 1.85

Syracuse was way too pass-heavy early on and after the hit Garrett Shrader took in the first quarter you wonder if that was the game plan, or responding to what Clemson was doing in terms of loading the box. During the game I thought there were chances to make place against man coverage on the outside, but the possession before the 57-yard field goal attempt wasn’t the time for it.

There were opportunities for the Orange to keep it close for most of this game but the offense could not get any momentum going at all. It seems nearly impossible to attempt 16 first-down passes and gain a total of two yards, but when you take two sacks and have only three completions for positive yards it’s what you get.

I’ve liked what Jason Beck has done with the offense this season, so let’s see how the OC and his QB rebound this week in Chapel Hill.