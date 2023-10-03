Syracuse football: Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter update following the Clemson loss

For the first time this season, our Duke’s Mayo Bowl O’Meter sits at a standstill following the Syracuse Orange football team’s 31-14 home loss to the Clemson Tigers this past weekend.

Syracuse had anything but twang in a game where the Orange fell into a double-digit deficit early that they ultimately couldn’t climb out of. But fear not, says the Bowl O’Meter — coach Dino Babers and company still boast a 99.7% chance to reach six wins according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

Which means: the Duke’s Mayo shower dream lives on to fight another week.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN - Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

Assuming there’s little regression from the Cougars the rest of the way, this is a surprisingly marketable matchup from Syracuse’s end. Yes, Washington State isn’t the most flashy program to choose from, but it is one of the most successful in the Pac-12 as things currently stand.

Plus, you know signed photos of Otto the Orange and Tony the Tiger together would turn into a must-buy piece of merchandise. Of course, unless Syracuse can find a way to grab some Duke’s Mayo plushies (wink, wink).

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota Golden Gophers

One week later and Bonagura not only remains on the side of Operation Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl II: Electric Boogaloo, but went so far to match us up with Minnesota again.

First off — absolutely not. Second off, Minnesota already sits at 3-2 with games left versus #2 Michigan and #4 Ohio State. In a best case scenario, this programs wins no more than 7-8 games, whereas Syracuse will likely finish around 8-9 wins barring disaster.

In short: one game in Yankee Stadium is already enough for this season.

Brett McMurphy - The Action Network

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Utah Utes

Similar situation here, with the exception of playing Utah over Washington State. Again, I think this is a good situation to land in if you’re Syracuse.

The only downside — this would be yet another noon kickoff for the Orange, and we’ve currently put our #NunesBucks on over 3.5 noon football games this season.

College Football News

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Tulane Green Wave

If two baseball parks in the same season is indeed Syracuse’s destiny, is it at least still possible to borrow the Duke’s Mayo mascot for the weekend? On another note, Syracuse versus Tulane could be a closer game compared to last season’s Louisville-Cincinnati snoozefest.

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs Washington State Cougars

The only downside to any matchup versus the Cougars — you know 1000% that Washington State is playing with a chip on its shoulders following Saturday’s comments from ESPN’s Pat McAfee.

Now it’s your turn: which bowl game do you want the Orange to land in?