Syracuse football: Orange open as slight favorites at home against Boston College

Things are unraveling for Syracuse Orange football after a fourth straight loss. What was expected to be a close game in Blacksburg turned into a Virginia Tech demolition of SU, and now questions surround the future of head coach Dino Babers. Now, Boston College heads to the Salt City on a four-game win streak, looking to become bowl-eligible for the 30th time in school history.

But DraftKings Sportsbook is confident Syracuse can return to its winning ways, opening the Orange as 4-point favorites against the Eagles. The over/under line has not been set. After covering the spread in each of its first three games, SU has failed to do so in its last five contests. The over cashed by a point against the Hokies, but 6-of-8 Syracuse games finished under the point total, thanks to its offense scoring 20 points in the last month.

BC comes into this one rolling on all cylinders, most recently beating UConn by seven on Saturday for its fourth straight dub. They’ve also won outright as underdogs against Army and Georgia Tech, then defeating Virginia by a field goal. Overall, the Eagles are 3-5 ATS and 7-1 O/U.

If you’re into history, Syracuse is 34-22 all-time against Boston College and won its last two meetings with Garrett Shrader under center. The Eagles covered the 10.5-point spread with a 9-point loss last year, and the Orange covered a 6.5-point mark with a 15-point win in 2021. We’ll see if Shrader can complete the trifecta on Friday night.

