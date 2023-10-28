Syracuse men’s basketball: Judah Mintz misses preseason opener vs. Daemen

Syracuse Orange sophomore guard Judah Mintz missed the preseason opener on Friday night vs. Daemen with a mild lower body injury suffered at practice earlier in the week, SU announced.

“I wanted to hold him out today,” SU head coach Adrian Autry said after the game. “We want to get him ready for the season...Judah’s fine, he’ll be ready to go. I’m not worried about Judah.”

Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling took the reigns as the starting point guard on Friday. The former McDonalds All-American finished with 10 points, six assists and six rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

Mintz had an impressive freshman campaign, averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He was named to the All-ACC Freshmen team and was an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He finished second behind Duke’s Kyle Filipowski for ACC Rookie of the Year.

After testing the NBA waters, Mintz ultimately decided to return for his sophomore season to improve his draft stock. He’s being projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Freshman center William Patterson dressed but didn’t play. Autry confirmed everything is fine. “He’s a freshman,” Autry said. “We have some guys a little bit ahead of him. We will get him in. He’s working hard, but he’s kinda behind some veteran guys right now.”

Early in Autry’s press conference, he hinted at nagging injuries for a few players — Judah and Maliq Brown specifically. Brown was limited to eight minutes. He did contribute, however, with 10 points, two blocks, one steal and one rebound.

Syracuse will return to the court for its second and final exhibition game on Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. College of St. Rose. Tip-off is scheduled for 7pm ET on ESPN+/ACCNX Network.

The regular season tips-off on Monday, Nov. 6 vs. New Hampshire at the JMA Wireless Dome.