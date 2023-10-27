Syracuse men’s basketball: Game Thread vs Daemen

Thankfully for Syracuse Orange fans, the men’s basketball team will take the court in the JMA Wireless Dome tonight. Tip-off is at 7:00 and the game streams on ACCNX.

It’s an exhibition game against Daemen College but we all need something to take our mind off whatever we watched last night. Daemen lost 71-67 against Buffalo this week so they might give the Orange a test. Keep an eye out for Payton and Preston Shumpert, the sons of Orange alum Preston Shumpert.

Has you get ready for tonight, feel free to browse our on-going player profiles for the men’s and women’s rosters.

Syracuse was just picked 10th in the ACC Pre-season poll, so we’ll see how this new look Orange program starts off the 23-24 season.

What parts of tonight’s game will you be focused on? It will be interesting to see how Autry manages his rotations tonight so keep an eye on what players are grouped together.

Do you think Adrian Autry will be louder than Jim Boeheim on the sideline? What about his sideline fashion choices?