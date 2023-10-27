 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse basketball picked to finished 10th in ACC; Judah Mintz named preseason 2nd team All-ACC

10 seems low.

By Ben Sigel
NC State v Syracuse
Judah Mintz #3 of the Syracuse Orange during the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at JMA Wireless Dome on February 14, 2023 in Syracuse, New York.
Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The ACC released its preseason poll and teams on Thursday afternoon. Syracuse Orange should feel slighted.

In what feels like forever ago, the Orange finished last season 17-15, got bounced in the first round of the ACC Tournament and missed the NCAA Tournament. Adrian Autry is now the head coach. Judah Mintz is back. JJ Starling transferred in. Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard transferred out. And I think we’re all itching for the season to begin.

The Orange, who will start one of the best backcourts in the country, was picked to finish 10th this season in the ACC.

Duke was overwhelming picked to finish first.

Predicted Order of Finish — first place votes in parentheses:

  1. Duke (44), 757
  2. Miami (5), 693
  3. North Carolina (1), 670
  4. Virginia (1), 593
  5. Clemson, 570
  6. Wake Forest, 440
  7. NC State, 420
  8. Virginia Tech, 390
  9. Pitt, 380
  10. Syracuse, 321
  11. Florida State, 294
  12. Boston College, 227
  13. Georgia Tech, 157
  14. Louisville, 108
  15. Notre Dame, 100

Vegas is a bit more bullish on Syracuse to win the ACC. The Orange has the seventh-best odds at 30/1.

***

Judah Mintz barely missed out — by just three votes — on making the Preseason All-ACC First Team.

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Kyle Fillipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23

***

Duke’s Kyle Fillipowski was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was named the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Syracuse kicks off the season tonight with an exhibition game against Daemen College at 7:00. The game will be streamed on ACCNX.

