Syracuse basketball picked to finished 10th in ACC; Judah Mintz named preseason 2nd team All-ACC

The ACC released its preseason poll and teams on Thursday afternoon. Syracuse Orange should feel slighted.

In what feels like forever ago, the Orange finished last season 17-15, got bounced in the first round of the ACC Tournament and missed the NCAA Tournament. Adrian Autry is now the head coach. Judah Mintz is back. JJ Starling transferred in. Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard transferred out. And I think we’re all itching for the season to begin.

The Orange, who will start one of the best backcourts in the country, was picked to finish 10th this season in the ACC.

Duke was overwhelming picked to finish first.

Predicted Order of Finish — first place votes in parentheses:

Vegas is a bit more bullish on Syracuse to win the ACC. The Orange has the seventh-best odds at 30/1.

Full ACC odds:



Duke 7/5

Miami FL 17/4

North Carolina 17/4

Virginia 15/2

Clemson 12/1

Virginia Tech 25/1

Syracuse 30/1

Pittsburgh 35/1

Wake Forest 40/1

North Carolina State 50/1

Florida State 60/1

Georgia Tech 60/1

Boston College 80/1

Louisville 80/1

Notre Dame 100/1 — James Szuba (@JamesSzuba) October 26, 2023

***

Judah Mintz barely missed out — by just three votes — on making the Preseason All-ACC First Team.

Preseason All-ACC

First Team

Kyle Fillipowski, Duke, 51

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 50

PJ Hall, Clemson, 48

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 44

Norchad Omier, Miami, 42

Second Team

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 39

Nijel Pack, Miami, 34

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 33

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 24

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23

***

Duke’s Kyle Fillipowski was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau was named the ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year.

Syracuse kicks off the season tonight with an exhibition game against Daemen College at 7:00. The game will be streamed on ACCNX.