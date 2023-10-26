Game thread: Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) are back in action tonight on ESPN as they travel to Lane Stadium to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 2-1) with kickoff scheduled at 7:30.
Will Syracuse get their first ACC win of the season and stop this losing streak? Can the Hokies come back from their bye and maintain their recent surge? The winner of this game will be feeling better about the last month of the season, while the loser might struggle to get to bowl eligibility.
Before kickoff, check out some of this week's football stories:
Enjoy the game and Go Orange!
