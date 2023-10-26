ACC football: Week 9 TNIAAM staff picks

Say goodbye to the byes: All 14 ACC football teams are in action this weekend. The Syracuse Orange take on Virginia Tech tonight, while the other dozen squads have games on Saturday.

That’s why we’re bringing out our Tallysight picks a little early. Here’s what myself and the other Absolute Magicians are thinking this week, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

I’m the only potential Disloyal Idiot this week, picking against the Orange tonight in their efforts to Exit Sandman with a win twice in a row.

The most eye-catching row should be the battle between #20/21 Duke and #18 Louisville, where the five of us all have the Devils pulling off the road victory Saturday afternoon. The spread is only set at -4.5 in favor of the Cards, who were shockingly shut out in the second half at Pitt last time out. Meanwhile, Duke’s losses have been against then-No. 11 Notre Dame and at still-No.4 FSU.

There’s also quite a bid of division amongst the spreads, with Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, and Pitt all selected as possible covers.

As always, let us know what you agree/disagree with in the comments.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.