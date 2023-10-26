Syracuse football: predictions and poll vs Virginia Tech

The Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) are under the national television spotlight for the fourth game in a row. Syracuse is in Blacksburg tonight to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 2-1) in what should be an electric Lane Stadium atmosphere.

Can the Orange get back in the win column and spark some hope in the final month of the season or will we face another week where more fans are ready to turn the page? Here are our predictions:

Kevin: Syracuse 24, Virginia Tech 20

I don’t know how to read either team right now. The Syracuse passing game has been brutal, but the Hokies haven’t been good against the run, so will the Orange need to throw or can they repeat the formula used to beat Purdue? I think a week off will allow Garrett Shrader to make more plays with his legs and do enough through the air to let Dino Babers get out of town with a second straight post-bye week win.

Max: Syracuse 27, Virginia Tech 23

This one is a coin flip to me, so I’ll back Garrett Shrader’s experience to get the job done on the road. VT quarterback Kyron Drones has looked strong in conference play so far, but I think the bright lights of national television could get to the sophomore. If LeQuint Allen can replicate his 110-yard rushing effort against Florida State, a balanced ground game between him and Shrader should be enough for the Orange to pull out a win in Blacksburg.

Dom: Syracuse 24, Virginia Tech 21

As Max and Kevin hinted at, the biggest x-factor will be how Shrader and the rest of the offensive perform against Virginia Tech’s defense in comparison to the Orange’s last three opponents. Likewise, this is a coin flip decision given the Hokies’ recent string of success and how tough it is to play in Blacksburg, but I do think this is a game where the defense shines yet again while the offense does just enough to get the job done on the road.

Mike: Virginia Tech 27, Syracuse 24

Blame the Phillies’ collapse for my sudden pessimism. It’s not that I think the Orange offense will struggle nearly as much as they have the past two weeks - my concern is how well the Hokies have played at home. They’re 3-1 at Lane with only a one-score loss to Purdue in Week 2. Add on their recent improvements and a chance for payback from SU’s last minute win in 2021, and I think VT narrowly slips ahead here.

*****************************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn.