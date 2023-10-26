FakeNunes previews Syracuse vs Virginia Tech

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Can we keep finding ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge....

Now onto this week’s opponent

Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Students: 36,383 students who have been raised to hate Steven Brominski

The 2023 Fake Nunes Statistical Index (#FNSI)

We continue to look to innovate our analytics model so we here’s what the lab cooked up for this season.

Rivalry Trophy

The FNSI staff won’t give up on their quest to bring back more tradition into today’s college game. Let’s see what they’ve got for this one

The Orange Lollipop

Back in 2001, Syracuse upset the #4 Hokies 22-14 in a game marred by complaints that Orange kicker Collin Barber used a Butterscotch Dum-Dum to help him line up field goals. Maybe the Orange can bring a bag with them on the charter.

The True North Difference

In order to maintain our status as #CanadasCollegeTeam, each week we look at which team has more Canadian players on their roster.

Virginia Tech has one player from Canada- Ishmael Findlayter. Another win for the Orange’s Damien Alford and Max Perricone in this one.

Advantage: Syracuse

Notable Alum

Bringing back this one as we love to drop, some knowledge every now and then to help our loyal readers possibly win a trivia night. After all we are the Syracuse blog that loves you back and we take that seriously.

Jim Buckmaster vs Dennis Crowley

Buckmaster is the CEO of Craigslist while Crowley was the founder and CEO of Foursquare. Maybe you got a good deal on a couch from Craigslist, but no one ever accused Foursquare of facilitating prostitution.

Advantage: Syracuse

Football Program Hashtag:

None vs #ThisIsHome

Probably an awkward thing to post when the Hokies are on the road. We’re sure there’s some meaning to this but do you really care for the back story?

Advantage: Virginia Tech

The Official #FakeNunes Game Prediction

Lane Stadium at night is a different beast. That’s why it will be shocking when the Orange take an early lead on a defensive touchdown. Virginia Tech breaks out some Beamer Ball of their own returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown. It’s a tight game in the final minute when Brady Denaburg hits a 35 yard field goal and celebrates with a Mystery Flavor Dum-Dum on the flight home

Final Score: Syracuse 23, Virginia Tech 20