Syracuse Orange women’s basketball 23-24 player profiles: Georgia Woolley

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Up next for the Orange is guard Georgia Wooley who is looking to build off her strong first year with the program:

Position: Shooting Guard

Class: Junior

Vitals: 6’0”

Stats (2022-23): Woolley averaged 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 29 games, overcoming an early-season injury and starting 24 times. She notably caught fire late in the season, capped off with a 30-point performance in Syracuse’s season finale versus Columbia. Overall, she shot 41% from the field, 30% from three and 79% from the free throw line.

Strengths/Weaknesses: Woolley’s height and wingspan allows the Orange to protect Dyaisha Fair defensively and create fast-break opportunities, but it also gives her an advantage in catch-and-shoot situations. She notably improved as a ball-handler and got more comfortable creating offense on her own. The biggest concern is how much of a scoring load she can handle — can she serve as a legit second-scorer from the start of the season to the end?

Ceiling: Woolley jumps up to 16-17 points a night and adds a few more assists to the stat sheet per night, and earns some consideration for All-ACC.

Floor: Woolley produces similarly to last season and serves as a fine starter. She’ll catch fire in a few games here and there, but fails to transform into that reliable second offensive hub Syracuse needs this year.

