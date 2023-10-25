Syracuse vs. Virginia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 2-1)

Day & Time: Thursday, October 26, 7:30 pm ET

Location: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Line: Syracuse finds itself on the wrong side of the line as the Orange are 2.5 point underdogs on the road in a hostile environment against Virginia Tech according to DraftKings.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 133/XM 194

Rivalry: 11-8, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: 1964 was the first meeting between Syracuse and Virginia Tech, and the Orange eked out a 20-15 victory in Central New York.

Last Meeting: Syracuse turned around a nine-point deficit in Blacksburg two years ago in the last six minutes of the game to take a 41-36 win over Virginia Tech. Garrett Shrader found Damien Alford in the endzone for a 45-yard score with 19 seconds left on the clock.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (eighth year, 40-52) | Virginia Tech - Brent Pry (second year, 6-12)

Coach Bio: Pry was a safety at the D-III level with Maryville and Buffalo. His first coaching job came at D-II East Stroudsburg where his dad was the offensive coordinator. Pry joined the D-I coaching ranks at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant in the mid 1990s. He bounced with FCS and Group Five programs as a defensive assistant for various teams. Pry made his name at Georgia Southern in 2010 when he led the Eagles to a No. 9 ranking in total defense as defensive coordinator.

His success at Georgia Southern led him to join Vanderbilt as its defensive coordinator, which would be his first D-1 FBS job. Pry spent three seasons with the Commodores before joining Penn State as its defensive coordinator. There he was reunited with James Franklin, who was a quarterback at East Stroudsburg while Pry was there. His success with the Nittany Lions defense produced many NFL draft picks, most notably Micah Parsons. Pry would join Virginia Tech as its head coach for the 2022 season for his first head coaching job.

Last Year: A rough transition year in Pry’s first season in charge saw the Hokies lose seven games in a row during the middle of the season, not including an opening week loss to Old Dominion. Virginia Tech finished 3-8 last year.

Last Game: Pry’s defensive prowess showed against Wake Forest two weeks ago as Virginia Tech outgained the Demon Deacons by 200 yards. The Hokies took advantage of a struggling Wake Forest to win 30-13.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Antwaun Powell-Ryland transferred from Florida to Virginia Tech and broke out in the Hokies’ last game against Wake Forest. He had four sacks, taking his season total to seven.

If Syracuse Wins: We’re off to Neverland again.

If Syracuse Loses: Welcome back to this episode of Hot Seat.

Fun Fact: Syracuse plays its first Thursday night game during the regular season since 2019, when the Orange went to play NC State on the road. Don’t ask our friend John Cassillo what happened in that game.

