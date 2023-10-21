ACC football: Mid-season Championship and College Football Playoff odds

By this point, the Syracuse Orange and every other ACC football team has played at least six regular season games, making it a good time to check in on some updated conference championship odds from DraftKings SportsBook.

No. 4 Florida State opened the season with the best chance at a conference title, and the Seminoles remain at the top heading into Week 8 with -180 odds. No. 10 UNC moved up from third-best odds to second-best at +300, and since the two remaining undefeated ACC teams do not face each other in the regular season, they both control their destinies.

Duke, Louisville, and Clemson are all close together in the next three spots; the Cardinals have the luxury of not facing either FSU or UNC this season, while the other two still have the Tar Heels on their calendars.

Beyond that, a 13-0 ACC squad should be guaranteed a playoff spot. With the Big Ten trifecta of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State set to prevent more than one perfect record in the Big Ten, you can confidently say that the ‘Noles (-150) or Heels (+700) ought to be playing into January.

Georgia (-190) and Michigan (-155) are the other schools favorited to get in, with the four seed wide open. Undefeated Washington (+125) and Oklahoma (+160) round out the obvious competition.

