TNIAAM Reacts: you’ve lost faith in the Syracuse passing attack

The Syracuse Orange are on their bye this week and we’ll use this time to catch up on your responses to our survey this week.

We asked which area Syracuse needed to improve upon after the break and most of you said the passing game. Without Oronde Gadsden, the Orange have lacked a go-to receiver and it showed the last three games. We’ll see what Jason Beck and Garrett Shrader can cook up before the next game.

Speaking of Shrader, this three-game losing streak took away the early lead he had for offensive MVP. LeQuint Allen is coming off a 100-yard game against Florida State and fans have noticed his production in 2023.

On the other side of the ball, fans seem to still be thinking about Marlowe Wax’s game against Purdue. Despite being out-scored the last two weeks, Syracuse fans think Wax has performed at a higher level than defensive backs Justin Barron and Alijah Clark.

We’ll be back with more questions next week and we thank you for participating.