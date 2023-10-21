Syracuse football: Bye Week game thread

The Syracuse Orange are on their bye this week but that doesn’t mean there isn’t college football worth watching today.

A couple of ACC games of note for Syracuse fans today are the ACC Network afternoon double-header. First up is BC at Georgia Tech at Noon followed by Pitt at Wake Forest. This is a good chance to scout those teams, but if you steal any signs don’t talk about it on LinkedIn.

It’s a short week with the Orange heading to Virginia Tech on Thursday night so enjoy the first of three Saturdays in row without Syracuse football. That’s right, we said three in a row. After the Thursday night spotlight in Blacksburg, Syracuse will host BC in a Friday night Dome special. All that Saturday time to rake leaves...I can tell you I’ll be glad not to spend them listening to all the rants in the comments.

Share your thoughts on today’s games and your insights into the four future opponents we’ll be seeing to close out the 2023 season.