ACC football: Week 8 TNIAAM staff picks

Although the Syracuse Orange football team takes on #ByeWeekU and remains on formal hiatus until Thursday, there’s still a lot of competitive action around the ACC to keep an eye on this weekend. How will the slate from Week 8 in the ACC shake out?

Our staff picks from this week suggest that there are indeed a few substantial disagreements with what the end results will be this weekend. Here’s a full look at what how the Nunes team thinks how Saturday’s conference battles will play out, with odds provided by DraftKings SportsBook:

We’ve got two 50-50 game predictions for some of the more interesting matchups this weekend — the Pittsburgh Panthers on the road versus the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Miami Hurricanes setting up shop in South Beach to host the Clemson Tigers.

Christian, Kevin and I still thinks Miami’s two-game losing streak will be extended versus the Tigers at home, while Mike, Andy and Max are holding out hope for Mario Cristobal and The U against Dabo Swinney and company. As for the Pitts versus Wake matchup — a battle between two future opponents the Orange will have to face later this season — Mike, Andy and Kevin are in the camp that the Panthers will pull off the road win.

Outside of those two toss-up predictions from our staff, the Nunes crew is unanimous in its support for the rest of this weekend playing out as expected. We all believe #4 Florida State will stave off any upset by the #16 Duke Blue Devils at home and that Drake Maye and the #10 North Carolina Tar Heels will extend their hot start to 7-0 at home versus the Virginia Cavaliers.

The ACC’s two best teams will not face each other this season, which means that every win will count the rest of the way in the anticipated battle for this year’s ACC title.

Lastly, in another battle between two future opponents for the Orange, we think the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will handle business just fine against the Boston College Eagles.

There’s still plenty of season left to go, but Kevin leads the way with moneyline picks for this season (81%) followed not too far behind by Mike and I (each at 76%). Mike will also look to hold his lead for the most correct spread predictions of the Nunes Crew at 63%, nine percentage points higher than second place.

Make sure to leave your own predictions down below and let us know which ACC games you’ll be watching this weekend.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.