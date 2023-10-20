Syracuse Football: predictions and poll vs Bye Week U

The Syracuse Orange (4-3, 0-3) will get a reprieve tomorrow when they face the Bye Week University Fightin’ Byes (0-6, 0-0) No one expects this game to be close, or do they?

Kevin: Syracuse 65, Bye Week 6

It should be an easy first half for the Orange starters then more time for the young players. I am excited to see the Fightin’ Byes running back Allen L. Quint go against the Syracuse defense. Dino Babers spends the second half unveiling the Escobar Brothers backfield to grind out the clock.

Mike: Syracuse 44, Bye Week 1

The Mob absolutely baffles Sharrett Grader as they get back-to-back pick sixes before the Orange offense even has a chance with the ball themselves. Thunder Dan Villari does it all in this one, earning the Taysom Hill trifecta of a passing, rushing, and receiving TD all in the same game. Syracuse goes all the way to 44-0 before the Byes finally get on the board with an extremely rare one-point PAT safety. With a scorigami on the line, both teams see the bigger picture and let the clock run out. *********************************************************************************************

Now it’s your turn.