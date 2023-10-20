Syracuse football: The best players on opposing teams are behind the Orange

A lot of fans want to overreact to the recent stretch of Syracuse Orange games. However, the quality of opponent gets significantly easier for Syracuse. There are many ways to define easier, and one of those ways is by the talent of the players that Syracuse faces. Case in point is the futures odds from DraftKings for some of the top awards in college football. The Orange have already faced seven players with Heisman Trophy award odds from our friends at DraftKings. Syracuse doesn’t play anyone else with a player on DraftKings’ shortlist for Heisman odds.

The players Syracuse have faced with Heisman odds from DraftKings are:

Jordan Travis - Florida State (4th: +1200)

Drake Maye - North Carolina (6th: +1800)

Will Shipley - Clemson (T-20th: +15000)

Omarion Hampton - North Carolina (T-20th: +15000)

Keon Coleman - Florida State (T-20th: +15000)

Cade Klubnik - Clemson (T-32nd: +20000)

Trey Benson - Florida State (T-38th: +30000)

You have to be a pretty good player and have a pretty good season to get a sniff near Heisman odds. The fact that Syracuse has already played seven of these players and don’t play anyone else with players on the Heisman odds shortlist shows the quality of opponent does take a tip.

This isn’t exclusive to the Heisman either. The Orange have also played three players with DraftKings odds for the Doak Walker Award for the best college running back and the Biletnikoff Award for the best college wide receiver. Will Shipley has the fourth best odds for the Doak Walker Award at +900 according to DraftKings. Omarion Hampton isn’t far behind as he’s tied for seventh with +1500 odds. And Trey Benson could see his +2200 odds rise as he continues to gain momentum.

Despite the talent in college football this season at wide receiver, Keon Coleman is still tied for ninth in college football in the Biletnikoff Award DraftKings odds race at +2500. Johnny Wilson joins his FSU teammate at +4500 odds. And Beaux Collins is also on the list for Clemson at +15000f for the Biletnikoff.

So even though it may seem like the sky is falling for the Orange after recent performances, the Orange have faced some front-runners for major college awards already. No one on Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech or Wake Forest has odds on DraftKings for any of these awards. The competition for Syracuse gets significantly easier to face, which should facilitate a rise in Orange football quality as the season enters the last half.

