Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week six?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange as they prepare to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Syracuse.com

The local writers drop Syracuse on spot to 7th in their ACC Power Rankings. Syracuse slides in between Clemson and NC State. UNC is rated 2nd this week.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves down five spots to 35th with the offense 51st while the defense ranks 29th. The Orange are ranked between Florida and Auburn. SP+ has UNC 23rd this week (12th on offense and 48th on defense).

Syracuse drops two spots in the Football Power Index to 22nd between UNC and Duke. FPI predicts the Orange for 8.8 wins now and gives them an 99% chance of making a bowl game and a 2.5% chance to win the ACC.

Andrea Adelson and David Hale both have Syracuse 7th this week and UNC 3rd (Adelson) and 4th (Hale).

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is down eight to 39th this week between West Virginia and James Marshall. UNC is 14th in the CBS rankings.

The Athletic

The Orange are down seven spots to 43rd in The Athletic’s Top 133 Power Rankings placing them in between Wyoming and Memphis. UNC is 12th this week.

USA Today

This week Syracuse is down eight spots to 44th (#BRAND) in the Re-Rank which puts them between Memphis and Liberty. UNC is ranked 18th in this one.

AP and Coaches Poll

UNC is ranked 13th in the Coaches Poll and 14th in the AP Poll.

ACC Week Five Scores

Louisville 13 NC State 10

Clemson 31 Syracuse 14

Virginia 24 Boston College 27

Bowling Green 38 Georgia Tech 27

Notre Dame 21 Duke 14

Pitt 21 Virginia Tech 38

ACC Week Six Schedule

Boston College vs Army

William & Mary vs Virginia

Marshall vs NC State

Syracuse vs UNC

Virginia Tech vs Florida State

Wake Forest vs Clemson

Notre Dame vs Louisville

Georgia Tech vs Miami